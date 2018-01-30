The Misfits’ original lineup to reunite for hometown New Jersey concert

After 30 years, the original members of The Misfits — that’s singer Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein — reunited in 2016 to play both Riot Fest Chicago and Riot Fest Denver. The group, which infamously split Halloween 1983 following Danzig’s departure, then went on to play a pair of one-off gigs in Las Vegas and Los Angeles at the tail end of 2017.

Now, that same iconic lineup is reconvening for a big hometown concert this spring. On May 19th, Danzig, Only, and von Frankenstein will reunite onstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is less than an hour south from where the punk outfit originally formed. Opening the show are fellow punk veterans Suicidal Tendencies and Murphy’s Law.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning February 2nd. You can also grab them here.