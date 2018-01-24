The Offspring announce 2018 tour dates alongside Pennywise, Against Me!, and The Vandals

The Offspring will headline this year’s Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival. Over the course of the seven-date outing, the punk veterans will play shows in California, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, and Oregon. They’ll also share the stage with Pennywise, Against Me!, The Vandals, Lit, Unwritten Law, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. Check out the full itinerary below. Additionally, The Offspring have dates and festival appearances scheduled in Europe.

The Offspring 2018 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Cordoba, AR @ Cosquin Rock

04/07 – Dana Point, CA @ Doheny State Beach ^

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo ^

04/28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

04/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

05/05 – Tuscon, AZ @ Rillito Park Racetrack $

05/12 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre @

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Portland Meadows @

06/07 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/12 – Budapest, HR @ Tüskecsarnok

06/13 – Bratislava, SL @ EXPO-Arena

06/22-23 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival

06/28-30 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinissi

07/04-06 – Torre Del Mar, ES @ Weekend Beach Festival

07/07 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/08 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Fete Du Bruit

^ = w/ Pennywise, The Vandals, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and Unwritten Law

! = w/ Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, and Unwritten Law

$ = w/ Pennywise, The Vandals, Lit, and Unwritten Law

@ = w/ Pennywise, Against Me!, Lit, and Unwritten Law