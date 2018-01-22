The Smiths’ Mike Joyce, Andy Rourke, and Craig Gannon reunite for classical concert tour this summer

After teasing a new project over the weekend, three former members of The Smiths have announced they will reunite this summer for a special series of concerts. As NME points out, drummer Mike Joyce, bassist Andy Rourke, and second guitarist Craig Gannon will take the stage to debut “Classically Smiths”, special shows featuring classical music reinterpretations of the band’s iconic catalog.

Accompanied by the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, the three members are set to play in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh before eventually expanding to a full UK tour. Songs that are expected to receive a classical reworking include “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”, “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want”, and “A Rush and a Push and the Land is Ours”, but the band hinted that some rarities will also appear on the setlist.

(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

“I’m massively excited to be playing with Andy and Craig again, but introducing a full orchestra into the mix takes this to another level,” Joyce told Manchester Evening News. “There’ll be Smiths classics in the set, but I can’t wait to play the songs that have never been heard live before.”

“With the addition of an orchestra, it will sound as totally unique as it will immense,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to fans being able to hear the songs in a way they’ve never been heard before, either on record or live. On the stage, or out front, this is going to be quite an experience for us all.”

Find their current schedule below.

Classically Smiths 2018 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall