The Smiths’ Mike Joyce teases upcoming project with Andy Rourke and Craig Gannon

Here’s something curious: The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce just shared an image on Facebook listing his last name alongside those of his old Smiths bandmates Andy Rourke and Craig Gannon. Accompanying their names are the words “Summer 2018”. See the image below.

The three musicians have a long history together. After the Smiths split in 1987, Joyce and Rourke played backup for Sinead O’Connor. Later, the pair hooked up with Gannon to provide a rhythm section for Morrissey’s early solo work. The three also collaborated with The Stone Roses’ Aziz Ibrahim, ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead, and Vinny Peculiar.

Last year, The Smiths released a deluxe reissue of their seminal 1986 album The Queen Is Dead.