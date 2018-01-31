The Sword announce new album, Used Future, reveal lead single, “Deadly Nightshade”: Stream

Photo by Dean Dickinson
The Sword have announced their return with a new album dubbed Used Future. Due out March 23rd, the 13-track effort follows 2015’s High Country.
The stoner metal outfit recorded Used Future in Portland, Oregon alongside producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, First Aid Kit). As a sample of what they worked up in the studio, the band has shared the album’s lead single, “Deadly Nightshade”. Take a listen below.
iTunes pre-orders include an instagrat download of “Deadly Nightshade”. Find the album artwork and tracklist ahead.
Used Future Artwork:
Used Future Tracklist:
01. Prelude
02. Deadly Nightshade
03. Twilight Sunrise
04. The Wild Sky
05. Intermezzo
06. Sea of Green
07. Nocturne
08. Don’t Get Too Comfortable
09. Used Future
10. Come and Gone
11. Book of Thoth
12. Brown Mountain
13. Reprise
The Sword have plans for an extensive tour throughout 2018. Today, they’ve revealed the first US leg of the trek, the dates of which are below.
The Sword 2018 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/23 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
03/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/30 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin
03/31 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
04/03 – Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater
04/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/06 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884
04/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
04/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall