The Sword announce new album, Used Future, reveal lead single, “Deadly Nightshade”: Stream

Photo by ​Dean Dickinson

The Sword have announced their return with a new album dubbed Used Future. Due out March 23rd, the 13-track effort follows 2015’s High Country.

The stoner metal outfit recorded Used Future in Portland, Oregon alongside producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, First Aid Kit). As a sample of what they worked up in the studio, the band has shared the album’s lead single, “Deadly Nightshade”. Take a listen below.

iTunes pre-orders include an instagrat download of “Deadly Nightshade”. Find the album artwork and tracklist ahead.

Used Future Artwork:

Used Future Tracklist:

01. Prelude

02. Deadly Nightshade

03. Twilight Sunrise

04. The Wild Sky

05. Intermezzo

06. Sea of Green

07. Nocturne

08. Don’t Get Too Comfortable

09. Used Future

10. Come and Gone

11. Book of Thoth

12. Brown Mountain

13. Reprise

The Sword have plans for an extensive tour throughout 2018. Today, they’ve revealed the first US leg of the trek, the dates of which are below.

The Sword 2018 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/23 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

03/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/30 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin

03/31 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

04/03 – Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/06 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884

04/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

04/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall