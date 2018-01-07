Menu
The Tallest Man On Earth covers Adele’s “When We Were Young”: Watch

Swedish musician regales Swedish quiz show with bombastic rendition

on January 07, 2018, 1:10pm
It’s been almost three years since Swedish folk troubadour The Tallest Man On Earth dropped his last LP, 2015’s Dark Bird is Home, but the musician born Kristian Matsson recently resurfaced to regale the audience at På Spåret, a quiz show in his native country, with a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young”. Backing him is the Swedish pop group Augustifamiljen, who provide a bombastic soundtrack to his scratchy, soaring vocals. Watch it above.

In 2017, Matsson released a collaborative EP with New York City’s yMusic, and dropped a few beautiful singles—“Rivers” and “Time of the Blue”—the year before that. These days, he’s staying busy with his “The Light in Demos” YouTube series. Below, watch him cover Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”.

 

 

