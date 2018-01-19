The Time is Meow: Super Troopers 2 trailer has arrived: Watch

The sequel to stoner cult classic Super Troopers hits theaters this spring — on 4/20, to be exact. In anticipation, Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the film, has shared the first full-length trailer for the forthcoming sequel. Watch it above.

Arriving 17 years after the original film, Super Troopers 2 was made possible due in large part to a crowdfunding campaign that, all told, raised roughly $4.6 million dollars. Jay Chandrasekhar wrote, directed, and stars in the film alongside fellow Broken Lizard compadres Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. They return to their posts at the Vermont State Police Department, this time tasked with phasing out a Canadian Mountain Unit who suddenly finds their services no longer need.

New additions to the cast include Rob Lowe playing Guy Le Franc, a Quebecois mayor and former professional hockey player, and Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, who apparently wrote the film’s score. Willie Nelson may also have a cameo.