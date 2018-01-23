The War on Drugs perform No. 1 single “Pain” on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After releasing one of the best albums of the year in 2017, it doesn’t seem like The War on Drugs plan on taking it easy in 2018. The indie rockers will continue to support A Deeper Understanding hard this year, beginning with last night’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon. The band performed an aching rendition of “Pain”, their very first No. 1 single, and you can watch the replay above.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)

TWOD have plenty of reason to keep celebrating their latest full-length, especially considering it’s up for the Best Rock Album Grammy. Win or lose, the band will keep on keeping on with a slew of festival appearances, including spots at London’s All Points East Festival, New York’s Mountain Jam, Georgia’s Shaky Knees, and California’s Coachella. Peep their full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The War on Drugs 2018 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival

01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/02 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/06 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/07 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

02/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/15 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

07/11 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

^ = w/ The National, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts