The War on Drugs perform No. 1 single “Pain” on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
After releasing one of the best albums of the year in 2017, it doesn’t seem like The War on Drugs plan on taking it easy in 2018. The indie rockers will continue to support A Deeper Understanding hard this year, beginning with last night’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon. The band performed an aching rendition of “Pain”, their very first No. 1 single, and you can watch the replay above.
(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)
TWOD have plenty of reason to keep celebrating their latest full-length, especially considering it’s up for the Best Rock Album Grammy. Win or lose, the band will keep on keeping on with a slew of festival appearances, including spots at London’s All Points East Festival, New York’s Mountain Jam, Georgia’s Shaky Knees, and California’s Coachella. Peep their full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The War on Drugs 2018 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival
01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/02 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/06 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/07 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
02/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^
06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
06/15 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam
07/11 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
^ = w/ The National, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts