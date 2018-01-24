The Weight Band announce debut album, World Gone Mad, share Levon Helm-penned “Common Man”: Stream

Photo by Nathan Ekis

The Weight Band formed when a group of musicians convened in Levon Helm’s famous Woodstock farm to carry on the legacy of The Band’s iconic music. Since then, the lineup has evolved along with the mission. Now, The Weight Band are their own entity and are set to release their debut album, World Gone Mad, on February 23rd.

Recorded at Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, New York, World Gone Mad features The Weight Band’s current lineup of The Band’s Jim Weider and Randy Ciarlante, Levon Helm Band’s Brian Mitchell, The Rick Danko Band’s Marty Grebb, and drummer Michael Bram. The album seeks to capture the “Woodstock sound” while providing “a powerful glance at the current national mood.”

Two of the tracks, ““You’re Never Too Old (To Rock N Roll)” and “Common Man”, were co-written by Helm but never previously released. As a preview of the LP, The Weight Band has shared the latter song. Though written well before things like Twitter and border walls were part of the general cultural discussion, the track hits upon the “divisiveness of today’s political climate and the hardship of life in America.” The single will be available for purchase this Friday, January 26th, and you can take a listen below.

The Weight Band plans on touring behind World Gone Mad, with a number of shots scheduled from February through April. There are also a pair of summer gigs on the docket, so check out their full itinerary below.

The Weight Band 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

02/10 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC

02/16 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall *

02/17 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

03/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmen’s Tavern

03/10 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

03/11 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

03/30 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

03/31 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohen Theater at Spirit Square

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

04/04 – Delray Beach, FL @ Crest Theatre

04/05 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

04/06 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

04/07 – Bonita Springs, FL @ Center for the Performing Arts

04/19 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center

04/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

04/29 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

06/24 – Augusta, NJ @ Rocks, Ribs & Ridges Festival

08/20 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Cripple Creek at Full Moon Resot

* = Album pre-release show

# = CD release ramble

Watch a short documentary about the formation of The Weight Band: