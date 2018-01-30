There’s a Cloverfield 4, it’s set during World War II, and it’s already wrapped

You’ve got to respect the Cloverfield franchise. At a time when mystery is scarce in mainstream Hollywood filmmaking, Bad Robot keeps going against the grain with the franchise, dropping random surprises here and there. Remember how cool it was to find out that 2016’s Valencia was actually 10 Cloverfield Lane mere weeks before the thing stomped through the box office that March? Yeah, it was pretty wild … and also delivered.

Well, that magic continues this year with not only God Particle (rumored to be retitled Cloverfield Station), but also another entry in the monster-heavy franchise that’s currently being dubbed Overlord. As Slashfilm reports, the film comes from Son of a Gun director Julius Avery, stars both Wyatt Russell and Jovan Adepo, and takes place in World War II, involving all kinds of eerie Nazi experiments that will surely prompt dozens of thinkpieces.

Here’s the synopsis:

“On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

So, to recap: 2008’s Cloverfield followed a bunch of hipsters through New York in what was essentially a Godzilla reboot, 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane was a chamber thriller that also served as a thesis statement of female empowerment, this year’s God Particle (or Cloverfield Station) takes place on a space station and involves a particle accelerator, and Overlord doubles back to the ’40s for some strange historical fiction. Okay, we’re in.

Unfortunately, we don’t really know when exactly either films will land, only loose suggestions. Industry rumors hint that Netflix may be picking up God Particle, while Box Office Mojo reports that Overlord hits theaters on October 26th. Seeing how each film in the Clover-verse has traditionally been shuffled around, there’s no telling when and where we’ll be able to see the films, but hey, that’s part of the mystery, right?

Here’s hoping Mission: Impossible 6 turns out to be Cloverfield 5.