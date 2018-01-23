Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem to play Sónar Festival’s 25th anniversary in 2018

Photos by Autumn Andel (Yorke), Robert Altman (Albarn), Lior Philips (Murphy)

Spain’s Sónar Festival has brought together an impressive roster of actors in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem are set to headline the festival, which goes down June 14th, 15th, and 16th in Barcelona. Other notable acts include Modeselektor, Cornelius, Bonobo, Goldlink, Wiley, Richie Hawtin, John Talabot, Laurel Halo, A-Trak, DJ Harvey, Ólafur Arnalds, and Yung Lean, among others. Plus, Diplo will both perform and curate a showcase as part of Sónar By Day.

You can find more information, including ticketing information, on the festival’s website.