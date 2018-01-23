Menu
Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem to play Sónar Festival’s 25th anniversary in 2018

Barcelona-based event also promises Modeselektor, Cornelius, Bonobo, Goldlink, Wiley, Richie Hawtin, John Talabot, and more

on January 23, 2018, 4:52pm
Photos by Autumn Andel (Yorke), Robert Altman (Albarn), Lior Philips (Murphy)

Spain’s Sónar Festival has brought together an impressive roster of actors in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem are set to headline the festival, which goes down June 14th, 15th, and 16th in Barcelona. Other notable acts include Modeselektor, Cornelius, Bonobo, Goldlink, Wiley, Richie Hawtin, John Talabot, Laurel Halo, A-Trak, DJ Harvey, Ólafur Arnalds, and Yung Lean, among others. Plus, Diplo will both perform and curate a showcase as part of Sónar By Day.

You can find more information, including ticketing information, on the festival’s website.

screen shot 2018 01 23 at 2 09 22 pm Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem to play Sónar Festivals 25th anniversary in 2018

