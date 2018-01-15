Throbbing Gristle’s Chris Carter announces first solo album in 17 years, shares “Blissters”: Stream

Photo by Cosey F Tutti

Chris Carter, one of the founding members of Throbbing Gristle, will soon return with his first solo album in 17 (!) years. It’s called Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One and slated for release on March 30th.

Chemistry Lessons spans a whopping 25 tracks, with titles such “Tangerines”, “Pillars of Wah”, “Lab Test”, and “Time Curious Glows”. It was recorded in Carter’s own studio in Norfolk, UK and finds the electronic/industrial artist tapping into retro radiophonic sounds and English folk music.

“If there’s an influence on the album, it’s definitely ‘60s radiophonic,” he explained in a press statement. “Over the last few years I’ve also been listening to old English folk music, almost like a guilty pleasure, and so some of tracks on the album hark back to an almost ingrained DNA we have for those kinds of melodies. They’re not dissimilar to nursery rhymes in some ways.”

Also incorporated into the LP is material that Carter and the late Throbbing Gristle member Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson had crafted together prior to his death in 2010. “Sleazy and I had worked together on ways of developing a sort of artificial singing using software and hardware,” said Carter, who, since Throbbing Gristle’s disbandment in 2010, has also played as part of Chris & Cosey and Carter Tutti. “This was me trying to take it a step further. I’ve taken lyrics, my own voice or people’s voices from a collection that I’d put together with Sleazy, and I’ve chopped them up and done all sorts of weird things with them.”

As a first look at the forthcoming solo collection, Carter has shared the meandering opening track, “Blissters”. Check it out below.

Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One Artwork:

Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One Tracklist:

01. Blissters

02. Tangerines

03. Nineteen 7

04. Cernubicua

05. Pillars of Wah

06. Modularity

07. Field Depth

08. Moon Two

09. Durlin

10. Corvus

11. Tones Map

12. Dust & Spiders

13. Gradients

14. Lab Test

15. Shidreke

16. Uysring

17. Ghosting

18. Noise Floor

19. Post Industrial

20. Rehndim

21. Roane

22. Time Curious Glows

23. Ars Vetus

24. Hobbs End

25. Inkstain

In related news, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, co-founder of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, recently shared their diagnosis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. In response, fans have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Genesis pay for rent, food, and medicine while they undergo treatment.