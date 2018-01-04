Titus Andronicus announce new album, A Productive Cough, share video for lead single, “Number One (In New York)”: Watch

Photo by ​Ray Concepcion

Titus Andronicus will return this year with a new album called A Productive Cough. Due out March 2nd via Merge, the seven-track effort is a noted departure from the sprawling rock opera of the band’s last record, 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy.

Recorded at New Paltz, New York’s Marcata Recordings with producer Kevin McMahon, A Productive Cough eschews the “punk rock anthems” of Titus’ past albums to focus on spacious ballads. Singer-songwriter and frontman Patrick Stickles brought in 21 musicians to help with his newly expansive sound, including pianist Rick Steph (Cat Power, Hank Williams Jr.), cellist Jane Scarpantoni (R.E.M., Lou Reed), and Brooklyn singer Megg Farrell. The resulting effort puts the focus on the orchestral flourishes that have long hid in the background of the band’s music.

Which is why despite its lack of chorus, the eight-minute “Number One (In New York” makes for the perfect lead single for the record. The song is one 64-bar verse that builds on the back of swelling piano and saxophone towards a gang-chorus ending surrounded by ringing bells. “Yes, I’ve been everywhere, but everywhere that I’ve been/ I’ve been out of my element, even in my own skin,” goes the outro. “And I can’t begin to think what I’d tell people back home/ So I tell it to the microphone.”

Check out the track via its Ray Concepcion-directed video below.

The video also serves as a trailer of sorts to a 60-minute making-of documentary that will be released February 26th. More clips from the doc will be revealed over the coming weeks at the album’s website, where you can also find an interview with Stickles about what went into the creation of A Productive Cough.

Pre-orders for the album are going on now. In addition to all standard formats, there’s a “Peak Vinyl” limited-edition pressing on marbled blue-gray wax that includes a 7-inch featuring the band’s nine-minute reimagining of Bob Dylan’s “(I’m) Like a Rolling Stone”. The track is only otherwise available on CD or digitally.

A Productive Cough Artwork:

A Productive Cough Tracklist:

01. Number One (In New York)

02. Real Talk

03. Above the Bodega (Local Business)

04. Crass Tattoo

05. (I’m) Like a Rolling Stone

06. Home Alone

07. Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco’)

Stickles will tour behind A Productive Cough, but not with his usual full band. Instead, the shows will feature just him and pianist Alex Molini doing an intimate “acoustic” set. Pile’s Rick Maguire will provide support for the 31-date trek, and you can find the complete schedule below.

Titus Andronicus 2018 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

03/08 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/09 – Providence, RI @ AS220

03/10 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

03/14 – Detroit, MI ­­@ El Club

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

03/16 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

03/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/27 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/06 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room

04/07 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/12 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

04/13 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ UArts Black Box

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Ballroom