Tom Waits’ first seven albums to be remastered and reissued

Tom Waits recently remastered and reissued the entirety of his catalog with ANTI- Records, from 1999’s Mule Variations through 2011’s Bad As Me. Now, Waits’ earliest musical output, specifically the seven albums released through Elektra Asylum Records in the 1970’s, are undergoing a similar treatment.

The albums include 1973’s Closing Time; 1974’s Heart of Saturday Night; 1975’s Nighthawks at the Diner; 1976’s Small Change; 1977’s Foreign Affairs; 1978’s Blue Valentine; and 1980’s Heartattack & Vine. All seven titles — many of which have been long out of print — have been remastered under the supervision of Waits and will be reissued on hi-quality 180-gram vinyl throughout 2018.

Appropriately, Waits’ iconic debut, Closing Time, will be the first to receive a vinyl reissue on March 9th. Pre-orders are ongoing here. Release dates for the other vinyl reissues will be revealed at a later date.

The reissues will also be available digitally, including on streaming services, beginning March 9th. A CD release will follow on March 23rd.

Listen to “Ice Cream Man” from Closing Time: