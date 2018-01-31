Tommy Wiseau announces 3D version of The Room

After more than a decade, Tommy Wiseau’s pet project The Room finally received its first-ever wide release in theaters earlier this month. It turns out there are even more plans to revive the 2003 movie, which, despite universal panning from critics, has grown to become a major cult classic.

Per a tweet from Wiseau himself, a 3D version of The Room is in the works. Additionally, fans can expect to one day see 5.1 and 4K quality versions of the movie.

Though deeply revered among fans, The Room has seen a widespread uptick in interest as of late due to the release of The Disaster Artist, a film which chronicles the making of Wiseau’s original. The Disaster Artist has received plenty of accolades, as has James Franco, who plays the role of Wiseau.

Franco emerged as an Oscar favorite, especially after winning at the Golden Globes, but has since been snubbed amid sexual misconduct allegations. The film is currently up for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Revisit a trailer for The Room: