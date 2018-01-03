Tool and Mastodon supergroup Legend of the Seagullmen make their live debut: Watch

In February, Legend of the Seagullmen — a supergroup boasting Mastodon frontman Brent Hinds, Tool drummer Danny Carey, film animator/director Jimmy Hayward, and, in some still-unknown capacity, Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen — will release their debut album on February 9th via Dine Alone Records. On New Year’s Eve, the band took the stage for the very first time as an opener for Primus.

The concert took place at the Fox Theater in Oakland, and one intrepid fan managed to capture the entirety of their 40-minute set. The only downside? Hinds was absent due to a family emergency, per The PRP. Watch the whole thing below (via Metal Injection).

Later in the night, Carey joined Primus on drums for a performance of “Southbound Pachyderm”. Check that out below.