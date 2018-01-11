Towkio announces debut album, WWW., shares “Symphony”: Watch

Photo by Jake Osmun

Towkio, the first rapper to be signed by Rick Rubin in over 20 years, is set to step out from the shadows of fellow Savemoney crew members Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa. The Chicago native has announced his debut album, WWW., arriving on February 16th through Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.

The project was entirely recorded at Rubin’s storied Shangri La studio and was executive produced by Norwegian producer Lido. Knox Fortune and Carter Lang also contributed production to the LP alongside The Social Experiment members Peter Cottontale, Nico Segal, and Nate Fox. Guest artists on the album include Vic Mensa and Teddy Jackson.

As the latest preview from the album, Towkio has shared his latest single, “Symphony”. The Chicago House-influenced track features Teddy Jackson and finds Towkio playfully spitting game. “If God sent me an inquiry about angels,” he raps. “And instantly you fell out of the sky/ With a pair of some angel wings/ Would you believe in a thing called destiny?”

Hear it through the equally light-hearted video below.

WWW. Artwork:

WWW. Tracklist:

01. Swim

02. Symphony (feat. Teddy Jackson)

03. Hot Shit

04. Loose

05. 2 Da Moon (feat. Teddy Jackson & Grace Weber)

06. Morning View

07. Forever (feat. Vic Mensa)

08. CNTRL

09. Drift

10. Disco

11. Lose Me (I Don’t Mind)

12. Hate 2 Love (feat. Njomza)

13. Alone

Prior to “Symphony”, Towkio released the singles “Swim”, “Hot Shit”, and “Drift”. WWW. follows his breakthrough 2015 mixtape, .Wav Theory.