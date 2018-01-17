Trent Reznor granted restraining order against ranting neighbor

Photo by ​Killian Young

You’d think living next to a member of Nine Inch Nails would have its irritations, what with all that industrial music blasting from the garage. But it turns out it’s actually the guy living next to Trent Reznor that’s causing all the problems. In fact, it’s gotten so bad that the NIN frontman has had to file a restraining order against his neighbor.

According to TMZ, Reznor claimed his neighbor, Nader Afsher, has been verbally harassing his family and friends for the last six months. At one point, Afshar allegedly yelled at a friend leaving Reznor’s house that “Satan” was going to get the rock star. On Christmas eve, a “disheveled” Afshar was seen wearing shorts and a Santa hat as he paced the sidewalk ranting that “rich people can do anything they want, but the Lord will get them in the end.”

Feeling increasingly threatened by Afshar apparent instability, Reznor requested a 10-yard restraining order against the man. A judge granted it to him, and set a court hearing about the issue for next month.