Trump attending National Football Championship with Kendrick Lamar as halftime performer

Kendrick Lamar photo by Cat Miller

Ordinarily, news of the US President attending the College Football Playoff National Championship wouldn’t make any waves, but Trump’s administration is anything but ordinary. As such, his plan to attend the Georgia-Alabama showdown in Atlanta on Monday has already created a few interesting storylines.

First of all, the halftime performer is Kendrick Lamar, who has been an outspoken critic of the president. In a recent interview, the Compton rapper called Trump’s election a “complete mindfuck” and described the experience of being someone whom the previous White House embraced to “feeling hated by it.”

Kendrick also dissed the president on his song “The Heart Part 4”, rapping, “Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel punk/ Tell em that God comin’/ And Russia need a replay button, yall up to something/ Electoral votes look like memorial votes/ But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.”

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution points out, Trump hasn’t exactly ingratiated himself to the Atlanta constituents, either. Last January, he called the congressional district that sweeps through the city a “crime infested” area that is in “horrible shape” after Georgia Congressman John Lewis boycotted the presidential inauguration.