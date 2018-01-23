tUnE-yArDs perform “Heart Attack” and “Look At Your Hands” on Kimmel: Watch

tUnE-yArDs are back with a new album, I can feel you creep into my private life. The experimental pop duo released the Nikki Nack follow-up on Friday, and they began their late-night promotional rounds with an appearance last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They played both “Heart Attack” (above) and “Look At Your Hands” (below). “Heart Attack” in particular played out much like its heart-stopping, heavily choreographed music video, which featured a group of dead people coming back to life.

Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner will be back on TV tomorrow night when they appear on Conan. The duo will then head out on a world tour beginning in February, with stops at California festivals Noise Pop and Lightning in a Bottle on the docket. You can find their complete schedule at their website.