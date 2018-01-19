tUnE-yArDs release new album, I can feel you creep into my private life: Stream

tUnE-yArDs today return with their latest album, I can feel you creep into my private life. The follow-up to 2014’s Nikki Nack is now available to stream below. You can pick up the vinyl here.

I can feel… is tUnE-yArDs’ official coming out party as a duo. Whereas past works have solely been credited to mastermind Merrill Garbus, this new effort features longtime collaborator Nate Brenner stepping into a full-time role. Recording took place at John Vanderslice’s Tiny Telephone Oakland studio, where the band worked with mixer Mikaelin “Blue” Bluespruce (Kendrick Lamar, Solange).

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Garbus was heavily influenced by working at her C.L.A.W. (Collaborative Legions of Artful Womxn) radio program and taking part in bi-weekly, six-month workshop on being white in today’s society. Asked by The New York Times what a white artist has to add to the conversation about race when people like Kendrick Lamar and Solange are putting out albums, Garbus answered,

“That’s the question, isn’t it? I constantly question, ‘Do I deserve to be here?’ Why am I talking to you, for instance? This is a privileged place to be. I wish I could say, ‘I’ve sat and meditated for so many hours on my whiteness that I have something to say.’ But I have no idea! And I think it’s OK not to know that. That being said, there is plenty that white people can do… Like: ‘Talk to other white people.'”

See how this awakening experience affected tUnE-yArDs’ music by listening to I can feel you creep into my private life below.

I can feel you creep into my private life Artwork:

I can feel you creep into my private life Tracklist:

01. Heart Attack

02. Coast to Coast

03. ABC 123

04. Now As Then

05. Honesty

06. Colonizer

07. Look At Your Hands

08. Home

09. Hammer

10. Who Are You

11. Private Life

12. Free