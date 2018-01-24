Two more women have come forward to accuse Nelly of sexual assault

Last October, Nelly was arrested after a 21-year-old Seattle college student named Monique Greene accused the rapper of sexual assault. The case was eventually dropped in December due to the “alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate,” but now new court papers have been filed by Greene in King County, Washington, as The Daily Beast reports.

The amended complaint further details Nelly’s M.O. when it comes to preying on women. It also includes statements from two additional women who claim Nelly sexual assaulted them in 2016 and 2017.

According to the complaint, the rapper would often use his VIP events and fan photo-ops as a way to target women. Usually a member of his entourage would invite a woman to Nelly’s VIP area or afterparty. Then, when there, Nelly would take over and “separate the woman from her friends.” The complaint asks for an injunction against “Nelly (and his penis) that prohibits him from engaging in sexual assault against female fans.”

The two new women who have come forward are referred to as Jane Doe 1, a mother and sergeant in the US military, and Jane Doe 2, a young English mom. Both of their alleged accounts further bolster the claims regarding Nelly’s pattern of predation.

According to Jane Doe 1, she encountered Nelly after a show in London in 2016. Following a VIP meet-up, they hung out more intimately at an afterparty. It was there that he allegedly got close to her, touched her, and put his hand up her dress without her consent. Though Nelly tried to stop her, Jane Doe 1 was able to escape after a few attempts, the complaint says.

As for Jane Doe 2, the alleged assault took place in Essex, UK after a concert. She and the “Country Grammar” rapper spoke together backstage near a shower room. After turning down an invitation to his tour bus, Nelly allegedly trapped her in the shower room and proceeded to masturbate in front of her. “You want this dick, don’t you,” he told her, per the complaint. He allegedly also told the woman “she wanted him, that every woman wanted him”.

The complaint says Nelly tried to take Jane Doe 2’s top off against her will as well as tried to kiss her. He allegedly also grabbed her hand and put it on his penis while he was masturbating, then forced his penis into her mouth. While the woman continued to refuse, he said something to the effect of, “I’m not used to not getting my way. Just do it.” Shortly after, the woman was able to escape to her friends.