Ty Segall becomes Jordan Klepper’s first musical guest with acoustic performance of “My Lady’s on Fire”: Stream

In an attempt to recapture the magic of The Colbert Report , Comedy Central launched The Opposition with Jordan Klepper last fall. Last night, Klepper hosted his first musical guest since the program debuted, welcoming out the author of the show’s original theme song, Ty Segall.

Before Klepper let the prolific garage rocker promote his upcoming album Freedom’s Goblin, though, the host made Segall earn it. First, Segall had to connect right-wing conspiracy theories and test Klepper’s food for poison. Only then was he granted permission to deliver an acoustic version of the album track “My Lady’s on Fire”. After the performance, Klepper asked if Freedom’s Goblin was really about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, teasing that playing the record backwards reveals an anti-marijuana screed.

Watch a replay of the performance up above. Previously, Segall supported Freedom’s Goblin by debuting the song “Fanny Dog” on Conan. The album is out January 26th on Drag City.