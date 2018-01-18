Ty Segall unveils new album Freedom’s Goblin: Stream

Photo by Amanda Koellner

The ever-prolific Ty Segall returns this month with a new album called Freedom’s Goblin. Ahead of the LP’s official release on January 26th, it’s streaming in full over on NPR.

Due out via Drag City, Freedom’s Goblin follows his 2017 self-titled record. It collects together an impressive 19 songs, including the four previously released cuts “The Main Pretender”, “Alta”, “My Lady’s on Fire”, and “Meaning”. There’s also a cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1978 disco hit “Every 1’s a Winner”.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

In an interview with Stereogum, the garage rocker spoke about the variety of sounds explored on the new album as opposed to its predecessors:

“I think the idea was that’s why it’s called Freedom’s Goblin, to have no rules or restrictions in what it would be. So the idea behind it was, ‘What are the most free ways we can record or explore these ideas?’ Never like, ‘We shouldn’t do this,’ it was like, ‘No, we could do that, let’s try it.’ If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. There was never an instance where an idea was bad or shut down before we tried it. That was the only parameter.”

Segall will take Freedom’s Goblin on the road for a US tour beginning later this month; find all the dates here.

Freedom’s Goblin Artwork:

Freedom’s Goblin Tracklist:

01. Fanny Dog

02. Rain

03. Every 1’s a Winner

04. Despoiler of a Cadaver

05. When Mommy Kills You

06. My Lady’s On Fire

07. Alta

08. Meaning

09. Cry Cry Cry

10. Shoot You Up

11. You Say All the Nice Things

12. The Last Waltz

13. She

14. Prison

15. Talkin 3

16. The Main Pretender

17. I’m Free

18. 5 Ft. Tall

19. And, Goodnight