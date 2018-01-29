Menu
U2 perform “Get Out Of Your Own Way” for DACA Dreamers at the Grammys: Watch

“Blessed are the shithole countries," Bono declared to cap the performance

January 28, 2018
Bono and The Edge appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar to open the 2018 Grammys, but returned later with the rest of U2 for a performance of their own. Playing from a platform set up alongside the Hudson River with the Statue of Liberty in the background, the Irish rockers delivered “Get Out Of Your Own Way” from their latest album, Songs of Experience

The pre-recorded performance was dedicated to the Dreamers, opening with the lines of “The New Colossus” and closing with Bono grabbing a stars-and-stripes megaphone to yell, “Blessed are the shithole countries.” Replay the performance down below.

