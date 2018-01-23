Unknown Mortal Orchestra reveal new song “American Guilt”: Stream

Photo by Neil Krug

Per tradition, Unknown Mortal Orchestra gifted their fans with a 28-minute instrumental track, “SB-05”, on Christmas. Now, the New Zealand psych rockers have followed up with a new song entitled, “American Guilt”.

In a departure from the lo-fi pop sheen of UMO’s most recent album, 2015’s Multi-Love, “American Guilt” features gritty guitars and distorted vocals driven by a propulsive bassline. According to a press statement, it’s a mere hint at new music that’s on the way.

Check it out below.

“American Guilt” Single Artwork:

UMO have also mapped out an extensive spring and summer world tour including appearances at Denmark’s HAVEN Festival and the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret. The North American leg begins April 22nd in Northhampton, Massachusetts and continues into July. They will be supported by Makeness during the first two months of the trek, after which Shamir will come on board. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. local time and you can grab them here.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2018 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street *

04/23 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/01 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

05/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

05/19 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus *

05/20 – Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof *

05/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ zakk *

05/22 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique *

05/24 – London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse *

05/25 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX *

05/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Strange Waves

05/27 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ World Island

05/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

07/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

07/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

07/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic #

07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

07/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ #

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

* = w/ Makeness

# = w/ Shamir

^ = w/ Sylvan Esso and Shamir