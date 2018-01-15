Vic Mensa calls for equality in new “We Could Be Free” video: Watch

Last month, Vic Mensa released a moving lyric video for “We Could Be Free”, a single that advocates for peace and love over hate. In it, he could he seen spray painting verses on a wall in Palestine. Today, to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Chicago rapper has shared another visual for the track.

Equally poignant, it features Mensa alongside stirring scenes of police brutality and protests. As he’s done time and time again, through both his music and actions, Mensa shines a powerful, humanizing light on institutionalized racism and the dangers it continues to breed — even more than 50 years after Dr. King’s historic speech. He knows the fight for freedom and equality is never done.

Check out a snippet down below; the full clip can be seen on Apple Music.

“We Could Be Free”, which features Ty Dolla $ign, is taken from Mensa’s The Autobiography, one of the best albums of 2017.