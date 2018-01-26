Vic Mensa freestyles over Drake’s “Diplomatic Immunity”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this month, Vic Mensa called for racial equality with his powerful music video for “We Could Be Free”. The Chicago rapper takes on similar social issues on his latest offering, a freestyle over Drake’s recent “Diplomatic Immunity” single.

Rhyming over the same Boi-1da-produced beat, Mensa uses pro sports to talk about systemic racism:

“Not the NBA and the NFL are the new Willy Lynch show ya how to be slaves

Racism exists until Kaepernick plays

Michael Vick is a Uncle Tom saying cut off his fro and make it fade

You should fight the system instead of fighting a dog”

Elsewhere in his freestyle, he references The Sex Pistols, Idris Elba, The Legend of Zelda, and Joe Budden. Hear the entire thing below.

Mensa’s debut album, The Autobiography, was one of the best albums of 2017. He’ll support the record at a number of festivals this summer, including New York’s Governors Ball and Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.