Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Waxahatchee announces US tour, including dates with Hurray for the Riff Raff

Bedouine will also join the bands for the spring run

by
on January 17, 2018, 4:56pm
0 comments

Photos by Ben Kaye

Katie Crutchfield spent just about half of last year on the road supporting her latest album as WaxahatcheeOut in the Storm2018 looks like it’ll be no different, as she’s revealed a fresh run of spring tour dates.

Following the band’s previously announced opening spots for Jawbreaker, they’ll return to headlining with a April 11th gig in Durham, North Carolina. Joining them for the 15-date leg will be Hurray for the Riff Raff and Bedouine. Waxahatchee are also set to appear at festivals like Shaky Knees and Levitation, and you can find their full schedule below.

Waxahatchee 2018 Tour Dates:
01/19 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Club
02/16 – Houston, TX @ Rockefellers
02/17 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura
02/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Blue Star Contemporary
02/19 – Austin, TX @ Levitation
02/20 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall
02/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke and Barrel
02/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (Noise Pop)
03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
04/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^
04/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Ballroom ^
04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
04/17 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre ^
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House ^
04/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^
04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
04/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
04/25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note ^
04/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
04/27 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room ^
04/29 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
07/14-15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

* = w/ Jawbreaker
^ = w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff and Bedouine

Below, watch Waxahatchee’s video for “Silver”.

Previous Story
Henry Rollins, Krist Novoselic, and Brendan Canty “reunite” as Riot Spray on Portlandia: Watch
Next Story
The Black Angels announce spring tour dates with Black Lips
No comments