Waxahatchee announces US tour, including dates with Hurray for the Riff Raff

Photos by Ben Kaye

Katie Crutchfield spent just about half of last year on the road supporting her latest album as Waxahatchee, Out in the Storm. 2018 looks like it’ll be no different, as she’s revealed a fresh run of spring tour dates.

Following the band’s previously announced opening spots for Jawbreaker, they’ll return to headlining with a April 11th gig in Durham, North Carolina. Joining them for the 15-date leg will be Hurray for the Riff Raff and Bedouine. Waxahatchee are also set to appear at festivals like Shaky Knees and Levitation, and you can find their full schedule below.

Waxahatchee 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Club

02/16 – Houston, TX @ Rockefellers

02/17 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura

02/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Blue Star Contemporary

02/19 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

02/20 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

02/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke and Barrel

02/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (Noise Pop)

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

04/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

04/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Ballroom ^

04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

04/17 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre ^

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House ^

04/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

04/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

04/25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note ^

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

04/27 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room ^

04/29 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

07/14-15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

* = w/ Jawbreaker

^ = w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff and Bedouine

Below, watch Waxahatchee’s video for “Silver”.