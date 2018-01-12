What We Do in the Shadows TV series coming to the US

Flight of the Conchords are about to head back onto the road, with one of their upcoming concerts to be filmed for a new HBO special. All the while Jemaine Clement is busy at work on three (!) projects inspired by his 2014 vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows.

Clement and Shadows co-collaborator, Taika Waititi, previously announced a six-part TV spin-off entitled, Wellington Paranormal, which will follow the two cops from the film, Karen and Mike. It’s set to premiere in mid-2018 on New Zealand’s TVNZ 2.

Waititi has also let it slip that a theatrical sequel to the film is in the works. “Basically it follows the group of werewolves,” Waititi revealed in an interview late last year. “The movie is called We’re Wolves… get it? It’s a word play. Americans love word play. You guys love puns.”

Now, via Clement, comes word of a third project. As he revealed at FX’s Television Critics Association panel this month, he’s penning a US TV adaptation of the original film. “It’s pretty close, we’re going to film a pilot,” Clement explained. “This is about a documentary crew in America.” Clement himself won’t appear in the series, but he will write it. An unnamed network is apparently already onboard and they plan to shoot a pilot later this year.