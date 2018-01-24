Win tickets to Weezer and Pixies’ co-headlining tour

Photos by Ben Kaye (Weezer) and David Brendan Hall (Pixies)
Beyond your typical festivals, summer is the time for some massive, unique tours. As far as those go, few are bigger than the co-headlining trek planned by two of alternative rock’s greatest, Weezer and Pixies.
The 30-date schedule will take the groups all over the US (and Toronto, Ontario) from June to August. As festivals around the country become increasingly homogenized, it’s major tours like this that bring more value to your dollar. But why buy a ticket when Consequence of Sound can get you in for free?
We’re giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to five winners in five cities (one winner per city) so you and a friend can attend what could be the concert event of the summer. You win, you pick the city, we send two tickets your way. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also snag tickets for yourself here.a Rafflecopter giveaway
Winners must provide their own transportation and accommodations.
Weezer and Pixies 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
- 06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
- 06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *
- 06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion *
- 06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
- 06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *
- 07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
- 07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
- 07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *
- 07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *
- 07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
- 07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
- 07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^
- 07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre *
- 07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- 07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- 07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
- 07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- 07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- 07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- 07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- 07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- 07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- 08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
- 08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
- 08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
* = w/ The Wombats