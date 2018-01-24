Win tickets to Weezer and Pixies’ co-headlining tour

Photos by Ben Kaye (Weezer) and David Brendan Hall (Pixies)

Beyond your typical festivals, summer is the time for some massive, unique tours. As far as those go, few are bigger than the co-headlining trek planned by two of alternative rock’s greatest, Weezer and Pixies.

The 30-date schedule will take the groups all over the US (and Toronto, Ontario) from June to August. As festivals around the country become increasingly homogenized, it’s major tours like this that bring more value to your dollar. But why buy a ticket when Consequence of Sound can get you in for free?

We’re giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to five winners in five cities (one winner per city) so you and a friend can attend what could be the concert event of the summer. You win, you pick the city, we send two tickets your way. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also snag tickets for yourself here.

Winners must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS news letter. Find the complete tour itinerary below.

Weezer and Pixies 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion *

06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *

07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre *

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

* = w/ The Wombats