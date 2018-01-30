Wye Oak announce new album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, share title track: Stream

Photo by Shervin Lainez

CoSigned outfit Wye Oak are back with a new album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, the Baltimore duo’s follow-up to 2016’s surprise Tween. It arrives on April 6th.

Core members Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack sketched out songs in studios in their hometowns of Durham, North Carolina and Marfa, Texas, respectively, then melded them in collaborative sessions that, according to a press statement, “produced less second-guessing and hesitation in their process.” That statement also describes the album as exploring a “litany of modern malaises,” which may resonate as a slog until you hear its first single. The album’s title track and lead single is a blast, a soaring, synth-driven anthem that embraces bold harmonies and a sunny disposition. Listen to it below.

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs Artwork:

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs Tracklist:

01. (tuning)

02. The Instrument

03. The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs

04. Lifer

05. It Was Not Natural

06. Symmetry

07. My Signal

08. Say Hello

09. Over and Over

10. You of All People

11. Join

12. I Know It’s Real

Wye Oak is also hitting the road in April, May, and July for a series of dates that span Europe and North America. On February 16th, the band will perform an orchestral rendition of 2014’s Shriek with arrangements by Brooklyn-based composer William Brittelle and the Metropolis Ensemble. See the full list of dates below.

Wye Oak 2018 Tour Dates:

02/16 – New York, NY @ Symphony Space (Shriek suite with William Brittelle & Metropolis Ensemble)

04/06 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/21 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

04/22 – Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen

04/25 – Berlin, DE @ BiNuu

04/26 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

04/27 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc

04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

05/01 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

05/02 – Paris, FE @ Le Pop Up

05/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground

05/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

05/05 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

05/09 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Car’s Cradle

05/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

05/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

05/26 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/18 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room