Wye Oak announce new album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, share title track: Stream

Photo by Shervin Lainez
CoSigned outfit Wye Oak are back with a new album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, the Baltimore duo’s follow-up to 2016’s surprise Tween. It arrives on April 6th.
Core members Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack sketched out songs in studios in their hometowns of Durham, North Carolina and Marfa, Texas, respectively, then melded them in collaborative sessions that, according to a press statement, “produced less second-guessing and hesitation in their process.” That statement also describes the album as exploring a “litany of modern malaises,” which may resonate as a slog until you hear its first single. The album’s title track and lead single is a blast, a soaring, synth-driven anthem that embraces bold harmonies and a sunny disposition. Listen to it below.
The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs Artwork:
The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs Tracklist:
01. (tuning)
02. The Instrument
03. The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs
04. Lifer
05. It Was Not Natural
06. Symmetry
07. My Signal
08. Say Hello
09. Over and Over
10. You of All People
11. Join
12. I Know It’s Real
Wye Oak is also hitting the road in April, May, and July for a series of dates that span Europe and North America. On February 16th, the band will perform an orchestral rendition of 2014’s Shriek with arrangements by Brooklyn-based composer William Brittelle and the Metropolis Ensemble. See the full list of dates below.
Wye Oak 2018 Tour Dates:
02/16 – New York, NY @ Symphony Space (Shriek suite with William Brittelle & Metropolis Ensemble)
04/06 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/21 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival
04/22 – Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen
04/25 – Berlin, DE @ BiNuu
04/26 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
04/27 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc
04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
05/01 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
05/02 – Paris, FE @ Le Pop Up
05/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground
05/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
05/05 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City
05/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
05/09 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Car’s Cradle
05/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
05/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
05/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
05/26 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
07/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/18 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room