Yamantaka // Sonic Titan announce new album, Dirt, share the thunderous “Someplace”: Stream

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan is an experimental “Noh-Wave” outfit that, on their excellent 2012 debut, YT//ST, introduced the world to their striking fusion of noise, pop, industrial, and metal. In March, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan is due to drop their third album, a narrative LP called Dirt, on March 23rd, and the band just shared the record’s first single.

Called “Someplace”, the song’s placid opening evokes the sparkle of sunlight on an oceanic expanse, but clanging percussion, proggy synths, and thunderous guitars usher in a wave of storm clouds that don’t signal doom so much as darkness.

”’Someplace’ is about being in a situation that is familiar but isn’t really serving you or giving you purpose,” the band says of the song. “Wanting to move on, to blast past your old concerns and go on. You’d rather be someplace new and potentially dangerous than accept the slow decay of the situation you’re already in. It’s time to go faster, to get more and go further.”

They also offered fans a glimpse into the album’s fantastical story, which, like its predecessor, takes place on the planet Pureland. “‘Someplace’ sets us off into the deep, plunging into another mythscape from the planet Pureland. Dirt’s heroine, Aentsik, is leaving everything she knows on a mission taking her from the bubble dome cities orbiting her flooded planet, to the colossal ruins and vestiges of humanity resting on the ocean floor, all to raise the abandoned turtle starship, Anowara, and retrieve the last sample of arable soil.”

Has anybody scooped up those film rights yet? Listen to “Someplace” below.

Dirt arrives March 23rd via Paper Bag Records. The band is also hitting the road in March for a North American tour. Check out the full list of dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

Dirt Artwork:

Dirt Tracklist:

01. Karonhiake

02. Someplace

03. Dark Waters

04. Yanders

05. The Decay

06. Beast

07. Hungry Ghost

08. Dirt

09. Tawine

10. Out Of Time

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan 2018 Tour Dates:

03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/19 – Durham, NC @ Duke University

03/20 – Washington, DC @ Union

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

03/25 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

03/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe

03/28 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G’s

03/30 – Samia, ON @ Refined Fool Brewing Co.

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter

04/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

04/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room — Lower Hall

04/06 – Calgary, AB @ The Palomino

04/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Vera

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident LA

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

04/17 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorns

04/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Pioneer

05/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret