Yams Day tribute concert ends after multiple fights break out: Report

Yams Day, the annual tribute concert held in honor of ASAP Yams, was shut down by police after a several fights broke out involving some of the performing artists and their crews, as well as audience members.

Details are sketchy, but reports on social media suggest ASAP Rocky was punched while attempting to start a mosh pit in the crowd. A separate fight reportedly broke out backstage involving rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and his entourage. There were also rumors of gunshots being fired, but there’s no evidence to suggest that actually occurred.

This year’s Yams Day took place at the New York Expo Center in the Bronx and was to feature performances from ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, French Montana, Flatbush Zombies, Nav, G Perico, and more. We’ve reached out to representatives of ASAP Mob for more info.

