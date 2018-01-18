Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Yo La Tengo announce new album, There’s a Riot Going On, share four songs: Stream

The indie stalwarts' first album of entirely new material since 2013 is out this March

by
on January 18, 2018, 11:47am
0 comments

Photo by GODLIS

Yo La Tengo have announced a new album called There’s a Riot Going On. Set for a March 16th release via Matador Records, the effort follows 2015’s Stuff Like That Thereand is their first full-length featuring entirely new material since 2013’s Fade.

If the title reads familiar, that’s entirely on purpose. “In 1971, when the nation appeared to be on the brink of violently coming apart, Sly and the Family Stone released There’s a Riot Goin’ On, an album of dark, brooding energy,” says a press release. “Now, under similar circumstances, Yo La Tengo have issued a record with the same name but with a different force, an album that proposes an alternative to anger and despair.”

As a first listen to the self-produced album, Yo La Tengo have released four of the LP’s 15 tracks: “You Are Here”, “Shades of Blue”, “She May, She Might”, and “Out of the Pool”. Take a listen to all the new songs below.

Pre-orders for There’s a Riot Going On are live here. Find the album art and tracklist below.

There’s a Riot Going On Artwork:

ylt theres a riot going on art Yo La Tengo announce new album, Theres a Riot Going On, share four songs: Stream

There’s a Riot Going On Tracklist:
01. You Are Here
02. Shades of Blue
03. She May, She Might
04. For You Too
05. Ashes
06. Polynesia #1
07. Dream Dream Away
08. Shortwave
09. Above the Sound
10. Let’s Do It Wrong
11. What Chance Have I Got
12. Esportes Casual
13. Forever
14. Out of the Pool
15. Here You Are

Yo La Tengo had previously revealed a run of 2018 tour dates that we now know are in support of this new album. Find their complete itinerary here.

Previous Story
Genius company uses color patterns from movie posters to make plaid shirts
Next Story
Ty Segall unveils new album Freedom’s Goblin: Stream
No comments