Young Fathers announce new album, Cocoa Sugar, share emotional new single, “In My View”: Stream

“We’ve just finished a new album, and it’s about fucking time,” Young Fathers declared late last year. Now, the Mercury Prize-winning Scots have properly announced their follow-up to 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too. It’s called Cocoa Sugar and the 12-track record is due out March 9th via Ninja Tune.

The band previously shared the album’s first single, “Lord”, and now they’ve followed it up with an official video for “In My View”. Directed by Jack Whiteley, the clip cuts between a variety of fraught relationships before the fourth wall collapses, calling into question the reality of our own emotions. Watch it below.

Last year, Young Fathers contributed several songs to the soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting, including “Only God Knows”, which director Danny Boyle called the “heartbeat for the film.”

Cocoa Sugar is available for pre-order here. View the album’s artwork and tracklist below. You’ll also find the band’s current slate of UK and European tour dates.

Cocoa Sugar Artwork:



Cocoa Sugar Tracklist:

01. See How

02. Fee Fi

03. In My View

04. Turn

05. Lord

06. Tremolo

07. Wow

08. Border Girl

09. Holy Ghost

10. Wire

11. Toy

12. Picking You

Young Fathers 2018 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ MENT 2018

03/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/28 – Dublin, IR @ Academy

04/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box

04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

04/10 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

04/11 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

04/12 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarkt-Gelande

06/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project