Young Fathers announce new album, Cocoa Sugar, share emotional new single, “In My View”: Stream

“We’ve just finished a new album, and it’s about fucking time,” Young Fathers declared late last year. Now, the Mercury Prize-winning Scots have properly announced their follow-up to 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too. It’s called Cocoa Sugar and the 12-track record is due out March 9th via Ninja Tune.
The band previously shared the album’s first single, “Lord”, and now they’ve followed it up with an official video for “In My View”. Directed by Jack Whiteley, the clip cuts between a variety of fraught relationships before the fourth wall collapses, calling into question the reality of our own emotions. Watch it below.
Last year, Young Fathers contributed several songs to the soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting, including “Only God Knows”, which director Danny Boyle called the “heartbeat for the film.”
Cocoa Sugar is available for pre-order here. View the album’s artwork and tracklist below. You’ll also find the band’s current slate of UK and European tour dates.
Cocoa Sugar Artwork:
Cocoa Sugar Tracklist:
01. See How
02. Fee Fi
03. In My View
04. Turn
05. Lord
06. Tremolo
07. Wow
08. Border Girl
09. Holy Ghost
10. Wire
11. Toy
12. Picking You
Young Fathers 2018 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ MENT 2018
03/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
03/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/28 – Dublin, IR @ Academy
04/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box
04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
04/10 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
04/11 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
04/12 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarkt-Gelande
06/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project