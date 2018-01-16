Young Thug shares timely new track “MLK”: Stream

Photo by Nick Pinto

In just the last few weeks alone, Young Thug has featured on a number of tracks, including collaborations with Migos, Big Sean, and Jeremih. He also put out Super Slimey, a joint mixtape with Future back in October. Thugger returns today with another new offering, this time in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Simply titled “MLK”, it sees Young Thug teaming up with Trouble and Shad Da God while dropping references to Black History Month and Dr. King, a legend he clearly idolizes. “I was havin’ a dream, I was whippin a Rolls Royce,” he says during the chorus, accompanied by a feel-good, piano-driven production. “And I bought everything that I want, turned to Martin Luther King overnight.”

Hear it down below.