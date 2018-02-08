30 Seconds to Mars set release date for new album, announce North American tour

Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars will return with a new album on April 6th. Due out via Interscope, it serves as their fifth full-length overall and follows 2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.
A title for the album has yet to be revealed, but a pre-order page reveals the artwork and confirms there are 12 songs in total. Previous singles “Dangerous Night” and “Walk on Water” are included. Additional song titles are still forthcoming
(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)
In addition, the alt-rockers took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to announce a corresponding North American tour. It’s dubbed “The Monolith Tour” and is set to launch the first week of June. Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles are among the planned stops. All ticket purchases come with a copy of the new record. You can grab them here.
Find the album artwork below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
New Album Artwork:
30 Seconds to Mars 2018 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/12 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
03/14 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
03/16 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica
03/17 – Casalecchio di Reno, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
03/27 – London, UK @ The O2
03/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
04/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno
04/12 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
04/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
04/14 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Cubeci
04/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
04/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena
04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
04/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
04/23 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
04/27 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ SKK Arena
04/28 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpiyskiy
04/30 – Kiev, UA @ Sports Palace
05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclayard Arena
05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/29 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
05/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell #
06/09 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre #
06/10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center #
06/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater #
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
06/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion #
06/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion #
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
06/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #
06/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Machacha Festival
06/26 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live #
06/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
06/29 – Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #
06/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #
07/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #
07/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
07/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^
07/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^
07/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^
07/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre ^
07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^
08/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund Tivoli
08/22 – Dresden, DE @ Messe
08/23 – Zamardi, HU @ Strand Festival
08/27 – Freiburg, DE @ Messe Halle 2
08/29 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
08/31 – Bratislava, SK @ O. Nepela Arena
09/01 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle
09/05 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena
09/06 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal
09/08 – Milan, IT @ Expo Arena
# = w/ Walk the Moon, MisterWives, and Joywave
^ = w/ Walk the Moon, K.Flay, and Welshly Arms