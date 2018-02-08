30 Seconds to Mars set release date for new album, announce North American tour

Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars will return with a new album on April 6th. Due out via Interscope, it serves as their fifth full-length overall and follows 2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.

A title for the album has yet to be revealed, but a pre-order page reveals the artwork and confirms there are 12 songs in total. Previous singles “Dangerous Night” and “Walk on Water” are included. Additional song titles are still forthcoming

In addition, the alt-rockers took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to announce a corresponding North American tour. It’s dubbed “The Monolith Tour” and is set to launch the first week of June. Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles are among the planned stops. All ticket purchases come with a copy of the new record. You can grab them here.

Find the album artwork below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

New Album Artwork:

30 Seconds to Mars 2018 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/12 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

03/14 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

03/16 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica

03/17 – Casalecchio di Reno, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

03/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

03/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

03/27 – London, UK @ The O2

03/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

04/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno

04/12 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

04/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

04/14 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Cubeci

04/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

04/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena

04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

04/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

04/23 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

04/27 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ SKK Arena

04/28 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpiyskiy

04/30 – Kiev, UA @ Sports Palace

05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclayard Arena

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/29 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell #

06/09 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre #

06/10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center #

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater #

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

06/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion #

06/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion #

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

06/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

06/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Machacha Festival

06/26 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live #

06/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/29 – Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #

06/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

07/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

07/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

07/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

07/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

08/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund Tivoli

08/22 – Dresden, DE @ Messe

08/23 – Zamardi, HU @ Strand Festival

08/27 – Freiburg, DE @ Messe Halle 2

08/29 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

08/31 – Bratislava, SK @ O. Nepela Arena

09/01 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle

09/05 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena

09/06 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal

09/08 – Milan, IT @ Expo Arena

# = w/ Walk the Moon, MisterWives, and Joywave

^ = w/ Walk the Moon, K.Flay, and Welshly Arms