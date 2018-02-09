A Gucci Mane biopic is in the works

Trap forefather Gucci Mane will be the subject of a new biopic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures is spearheading the project alongside Imagine Entertainment, known for its work on other music-related vehicles like Eminem’s 8 Mile and Fox’s Empire series.

The forthcoming film will be an adaptation of The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was released last September to mostly rave reviews. Paramount has retained rights to the book as well as the life rights to Mane himself.

As with the autobiography, the biopic will follow the life of the Atlanta rapper, who has led a rather inspiring rags-to-riches story. Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, grew up within communities plagued by poverty, drugs, and gang violence. Big Guwop then spent 2014 to 2016 behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Upon his release, he appeared to emerge a changed person, sober and ready to start anew with a positive outlook on life. It was during this prison time that the MC began penning his autobiography.

Since launching his career almost 20 years ago, Mane has put out some 12 albums and more than 50 various mixtapes. He scored his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 two years ago, contributing to Rae Sremmurd’s smash hit “Black Beatles, and has since collaborated with N.E.R.D., Young Thug, and Migos. Mane’s most recent release was December’s El Gato: The Human Glacier mixtape.

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins will produce the project, as Mane and Todd Moskowitz will serve as executive producers.