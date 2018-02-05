A Perfect Circle announce Eat the Elephant, the band’s first new album in 14 years

Photo by Tim Candiente
A Perfect Circle have confirmed the release of their first new album in 14 years. It’s called Eat the Elephant and due out on April 20th.
The album contains 12 tracks, including previously revealed teasers “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve shared a new track in “TalkTalk”. Take a listen below.
Alongside frontman Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel, A Perfect Circle’s lineup consists of guitarist James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins), drummer Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine), and bassist Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Dave Sardy (Incubus, ZZ Top) helmed the album, marking the first time APC worked with an outside producer.
Eat the Elephant Artwork:
Eat the Elephant Tracklist:
01. Eat the Elephant
02. Disillusioned
03. Contrarian
04. The Doomed
05. So Long, And Thanks For All the Fish
06. TalkTalk
07. By and Down the River
08. Delicious
09. DLB
10. Hourglass
11. Feathers
12. Get the Lead Out
Beginning in April, A Perfect Circle will hit the road for a series of North American headlining shows and festival appearances. They’re then tour Europe over the summer. See the schedule below, and grab tickets here.
A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ Veterans Memorial Stadium
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
04/18 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University Events Center
04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Music Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/12 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/15 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
05/16 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ BFD at Starplex Pavilion
06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northridge Festival
06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid
06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival
07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle