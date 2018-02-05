A Perfect Circle announce Eat the Elephant, the band’s first new album in 14 years

Photo by Tim Candiente

A Perfect Circle have confirmed the release of their first new album in 14 years. It’s called Eat the Elephant and due out on April 20th.

The album contains 12 tracks, including previously revealed teasers “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve shared a new track in “TalkTalk”. Take a listen below.

Alongside frontman Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel, A Perfect Circle’s lineup consists of guitarist James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins), drummer Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine), and bassist Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Dave Sardy (Incubus, ZZ Top) helmed the album, marking the first time APC worked with an outside producer.

Eat the Elephant Artwork:

Eat the Elephant Tracklist:

01. Eat the Elephant

02. Disillusioned

03. Contrarian

04. The Doomed

05. So Long, And Thanks For All the Fish

06. TalkTalk

07. By and Down the River

08. Delicious

09. DLB

10. Hourglass

11. Feathers

12. Get the Lead Out

Beginning in April, A Perfect Circle will hit the road for a series of North American headlining shows and festival appearances. They’re then tour Europe over the summer. See the schedule below, and grab tickets here.

A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ Veterans Memorial Stadium

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

04/18 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University Events Center

04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Music Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/12 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/15 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/16 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ BFD at Starplex Pavilion

06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northridge Festival

06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle