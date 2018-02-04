AC/DC will continue to tour, record new music with Axl Rose: Report

In 2016, Axl Rose pulled double duty, not only reuniting with Guns N’ Roses classic lineup, but also replacing Brian Johnson as frontman of AC/DC. And it appears he’ll continue to split time between both bands for the foreseeable future. GNR has another leg of tour dates lined up for Europe this summer, and according to AC/DC biographer Murray Engleheart, there are plans for additional touring with AC/DC. What’s more, Engleheart claims AC/DC’s Angus Young intends to record new music with Rose in tow.

“Speculate all you want but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals – new album, touring, the whole nine yards,” Engleheart wrote in a Facebook post (via Alternative Nation). “What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

Last year, Brazilian journalist Jose Norberto Flesch reported of similar plans: “Angus Young will not retire and will continue with the band. He will hire new musicians, and Axl Rose will continue as vocalist. Axl and Angus are also rumored to want to record new AC/DC material following Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Not In This Lifetime’ world tour.”

We’ve reached out to representatives of Rose and AC/DC for comment.

AC/DC’s last studio album came in 2014 with Rock or Bust.