Alameda County, California declares February 10th as “Cliff Burton Day” in honor of the late Metallica bassist

Alameda County, California has declared February 10th as Cliff Burton Day in honor of the late Metallica bassist. The proclamation came in response to a fan petition calling on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to declare honor Burton on what would have been his 58th birthday. Burton was born in Alameda Country’s Castro Valley on February 10th, 1962.

Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative,” Metallica tweeted in response to the proclamation. “We love that he remains so revered.”

IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, “Cliff Burton Day.” Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered. pic.twitter.com/Qxy0yFptSS — Metallica (@Metallica) February 6, 2018

Burton appeared on Metallica’s first three albums — 1983 Kill ‘Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightening, and 1986’s Master of Puppets — before he died tragically in a bus crash while the band was on tour in Sweden.