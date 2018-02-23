Alice Glass says Ethan Kath’s defamation suit against her has been dismissed

Alice Glass

Last October, Alice Glass released a statement accusing her former Crystal Castles member Ethan Kath of a decade’s worth of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse. Weeks later, Kath (né Claudio Palmieri) responded by suing Glass for defamation. Today, in a series of tweets, Glass has announced that that defamation suit has been dismissed.

“I won in court today!!” wrote Glass. “The defamation lawsuit against me was dismissed! Thank you so much for the love and support throughout this ugly process.”

“This is a victory for survivors of abuse and sexual misconduct in countries where abusers use the court system to further victimize and keep people silent,” she continued. “WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED.”

Prior to today’s court decision, Glass filed documents stating that she would be willing to take the stand and openly discuss her allegations against Palmieri under oath.

Since first coming forward, Glass said other women have approached her with similar stories regarding Palmieri’s behavior. Those women were said to have filed separate criminal complaints against Palmieri in November.