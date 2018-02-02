All five members of the Spice Girls reunite: “The time now feels right to explore incredible new opportunities together”

The Spice Girls are back to spice up your life. ‘

According to a statement released by the iconic girl group, “the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The statement is signed by all five members of the Spice Girls: Victoria “Posh” Beckham, Emma “Baby” Bunton, Geri “Ginger” Halliwell, Mel “Sporty” Chisholm, and Mel “Scary” Brown.

Prior to making the announcement, the Spice Girls were pictured together in London, meeting alongside their former manager Simon Fuller. Reports indicate that the group is considering several lucrative offers, including a TV talent show and a new compilation album. It’s unclear whether there are any plans for live performances or new music.

Spice Girls previously reunited in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics. In 2016, Bunton, Brown, and Halliwell announced a project called GEM, but it was later scrapped after Halliwell became pregnant.