Amidst rumors of Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion, Billy Corgan throws shade at D’arcy Wretzky

Smashing Pumpkins haven’t even officially announced their reunion, and already there’s drama. To catch everyone up to speed, it appears Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin are recording a new album together, which they’ll tour in support of. The band’s fourth founding member, bassist D’arcy Wretzky, is not participating, despite making amends with Corgan last year. In a recent interview, Wretzky called her omission from the reunion “a huge disappointment for me.” Naturally, fans have begun to take sides — to the chagrin of the cantankerous Corgan.

Early Monday, Corgan posted the latest in a string of rambling Instagram posts. In it, he addressed the leaked images of the band’s photoshoot and responded to rumors regarding who is playing bass. In the process, he seemingly took a shot at Wretzky, without actually referring to her by name.

In explaining Iha’s role, Corgan said he hasn’t “seen him pick up a bass since Machina (which he played a fair share on, despite reports claiming a certain ‘flaxen Saxxon’ did; and as you know with much that is written is patently f-a-l-s-e).” (To translate: Corgan is saying Wretzky, referred to here as a ‘flaxen Saxxon’, does not deserve credit for Smashing Pumpkins’ 2000 album, Machina.)

Of course, the anecdote is not especially pertinent to the topic at hand and seems to have been made for the sole purpose of downplaying Wretzky’s role in the band.

Reminder: This reunion hasn’t even been announced yet.