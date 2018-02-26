Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Andrew W.K. unveils first album in eight years, You’re Not Alone: Stream

The "Party Hard" rocker says of the LP: “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power."

by
on February 26, 2018, 10:54am
0 comments
Andrew W.K., photo by Philip Cosores
Andrew W.K., photo by Philip Cosores

Andrew W.K. is due to release his new album, You’re Not Alone, on March 2nd through RED/Sony. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on NPR.

The 16-track effort marks the hard rocker’s first in eight years. It includes early singles “Music Is Worth Living For” and “Ever Again”, as well as titles such as “The Power of Partying” and “Keep On Going”. Like the song names, the themes of the album are also an extension of Andrew W.K.’s self-help guru lifestyle.

“These songs on this album follow a surprising path to self-actualization,” a press statement for the record reads. “They give the listener permission to admit their vulnerabilities, and the encouragement to feel empowered. They’re reflections on the push and pull between freedom and restriction. It’s a confirmation of everything you are, rejection of all you are not, and at times, a blurring of the difference between the two.”

Living it up and partying obviously also plays a big role on the 55 Cadillac follow-up. “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power,” Andrew W.K. explains, “every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying.”

To support You’re Not Alone, Andrew W.K. will embark on a North American tour starting next month; find the full itinerary here. You can grab tickets here.

You’re Not Alone Album Artwork:

23916067 10157110006415329 5641194057446390370 n Andrew W.K. unveils first album in eight years, Youre Not Alone: Stream

You’re Not Alone Tracklist:
01. The Power of Partying
02. Music Is Worth Living For
03. Ever Again
04. I Don’t Know Anything
05. The Feeling of Being Alive
06. Party Mindset
07. The Party Never Dies
08. Give Up On You
09. Keep On Going
10. In Your Darkest Moments
11. The Devil’s On Your Side
12. Break The Curse
13. Total Freedom
14. Beyond Oblivion
15. Confusion and Clarity
16. You’re Not Alone

Previous Story
Jean Grae and Quelle Chris share video for “Gold, Purple, Orange”, starring Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre: Watch
Next Story
Joan Baez announces farewell tour dates
No comments