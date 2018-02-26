Andrew W.K. unveils first album in eight years, You’re Not Alone: Stream

Andrew W.K., photo by Philip Cosores

Andrew W.K. is due to release his new album, You’re Not Alone, on March 2nd through RED/Sony. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on NPR.

The 16-track effort marks the hard rocker’s first in eight years. It includes early singles “Music Is Worth Living For” and “Ever Again”, as well as titles such as “The Power of Partying” and “Keep On Going”. Like the song names, the themes of the album are also an extension of Andrew W.K.’s self-help guru lifestyle.

“These songs on this album follow a surprising path to self-actualization,” a press statement for the record reads. “They give the listener permission to admit their vulnerabilities, and the encouragement to feel empowered. They’re reflections on the push and pull between freedom and restriction. It’s a confirmation of everything you are, rejection of all you are not, and at times, a blurring of the difference between the two.”

Living it up and partying obviously also plays a big role on the 55 Cadillac follow-up. “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power,” Andrew W.K. explains, “every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying.”

To support You’re Not Alone, Andrew W.K. will embark on a North American tour starting next month; find the full itinerary here. You can grab tickets here.

You’re Not Alone Album Artwork:

You’re Not Alone Tracklist:

01. The Power of Partying

02. Music Is Worth Living For

03. Ever Again

04. I Don’t Know Anything

05. The Feeling of Being Alive

06. Party Mindset

07. The Party Never Dies

08. Give Up On You

09. Keep On Going

10. In Your Darkest Moments

11. The Devil’s On Your Side

12. Break The Curse

13. Total Freedom

14. Beyond Oblivion

15. Confusion and Clarity

16. You’re Not Alone