Animal Collective crack open the vault to share unreleased cover of “In the Bleak Midwinter”: Stream

Last month, Animal Collective members Avey Tare and Panda Bear performed songs off the band’s 2004 album, Sung Tongs, live for the very first time. Today, the Baltimore natives are again cracking open the vault to offer up a previously unreleased track that dates back almost 20 years.

The song is a cover of the 1900s-era Christmas carol “In the Bleak Midwinter”. It was originally recorded during the very first sessions convened for Campfire Songs circa 1999. The group’s Brian Weitz, aka Geologist, aired it on his monthly NTS Radio show The O’Brien System yesterday, and it can be heard below.

Animal Collective’s last album came with 2016’s Painting With. Both Avey Tare and Panda Bear put out solo releases of their own in the past year.