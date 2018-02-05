Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne and Preservation Hall Jazz Band team up on new Mardi Gras song “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne are celebrating this year’s Mardi Gras festivities with a festival/parade through the city of New Orleans. Set for tomorrow, February 6th, the celebration is dubbed “Krewe du Kanaval” and will be presented with help from frequent collaborators Preservation Hall Jazz Band and RAM, a Haiti-based outfit led by vocalist Richard A. Morse.

In anticipation of the inaugural event, all involved parties have collaborated on a theme song called “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)”. Jubilant and high-spirited, it’s an “embodiment of the spirit of Krewe du Kanaval: a new Mardi Gras Krewe, mobile music event and celebration of Haiti and the diaspora of cultures that have enriched New Orleans’ identity and arts for hundreds of years,” per a statement. It was written by the two Arcade Fire members and recorded in The Big Easy just last week.

Hear it below.

Both Butler and Chassagne are expected to perform at Krewe du Kanaval, as are the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and RAM. The entire celebration will help to raise funds for the Preservation Hall Foundation and KANPE, both of which are nonprofit organizations that serve important unmet social and cultural needs in New Orleans and Haiti. Head here for more information.

Arcade Fire and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band have joined forces a number of times over the years, including at a similar Kanaval event in Montreal, a David Bowie tribute procession in New Orleans, and for a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”.