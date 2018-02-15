Arnold Schwarzenegger to play American president in Kung Fury sequel

In an inspired bit of casting, ‘80s action film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the feature-length sequel to the cult B-movie short, Kung Fury. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former California governor will play the American president.

Schwarzenegger will appear alongside David Sandberg, who returns to write, direct, produce, and star in the movie as the title character, and the recently announced Michael Fassbender. Fellow ‘80s star David Hasselhoff, who penned the theme song for the short and appeared in a cameo, will also have a part.

The new film is set in 1985 Miami, where Kung Fury and his Thundercops have disbanded following the tragic death of one of their own. After a new and mysterious villain joins Fuhrer Hitler to help him attain the ultimate weapon, Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Fassbender’s role in the film is currently unknown. David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will produce for KatzSmith Productions, following the success of last year’s It remake. Production is set to commence in Europe and the US this summer.

Watch the 30-minute original Kung Fury below.