As promised, here’s David Harbour dancing with penguins in Antarctica

David Harbour is a man of his word, and he’s consistently used Twitter to prove it. The Stranger Things star has made a habit of trading retweets for funny stunts, including taking a senior portrait with a high school fan and officiating a wedding. His latest promise involved asking Greenpeace to take him to meet some wild penguins so he could tell them “they have terrific parenting ideologies” and “perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males.” Greenpeace told Harbour it would take 200,000 retweets to make it a reality, so the actor rallied his followers and hit the goal within five hours.

Also proving their word is bond, Greenpeace agreed to take Harbour and his girlfriend, actress Alison Sudol, to Antarctica on a mission. The journey began earlier this month, and Harbour took to Twitter on Monday night to share the moment his dream came true, posting a video of himself dancing with his beloved ‘guins.

However, Harbour admitted it wasn’t all silly fun. “It’s turned into kind of another thing,” he said in a tweeted video captioned “stagefright,” as the journey became more “about protecting the Antarctic waters, this huge conservation movement that’s going on. It’s sort of humbled me and my narcissism.” Despite the added implications, Harbour still went through with his promised dance. As seen in a second clip, Harbour walked up to colony of penguins, asked, “Have you guys seen Stranger Things?”, and proceeded to re-enact his meme-able moves.

The birds didn’t seem particularly interested, but there’s no doubt fans will love it, so watch the clips below.